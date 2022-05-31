‘Don’t have set image of myself in my head’

Relishing a horror comedy in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu says she has avoided being typecast by pursuing different characters and genres

Tabu

Why don’t we see her more often on screen? That’s a recurring thought every time we watch a Tabu film. The actor is known to be highly selective about her work, resulting in an enviable repertoire. The latest addition to her filmography is the runaway hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

One may presume that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s horror comedy is not exactly up Tabu’s alley, but she relished the experience of playing a double role. “Playing this part was tough. It was a challenge, technically and cinematically,” she begins. “You have to act for two people in front of the motion-control camera, so you have to be precise with your position. It was difficult for me, as well as the DoP [director of photography]. We wanted to shoot the scenes with some new dimensions. We had to consider so many factors when filming these sequences.”

The poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

