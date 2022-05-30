Breaking News
Drake condoles Sidhu Moose Wala's death with special social media tribute

Updated on: 30 May,2022 01:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake has condoled the death of Punjabi musician turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala with a tribute on social media.

Drake took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a story in remembrance of the late rapper-singer. It featured a throwback picture of Moose Wala with his mother along with the caption, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu moosewala."




Drake had been among the several million followers that Moose Wala had on Instagram.


bollywood news Entertainment News

