Drake condoles Sidhu Moose Wala's death with special social media tribute

Drake had been among the several million followers that Moose Wala had on Instagram

Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake has condoled the death of Punjabi musician turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala with a tribute on social media.

Drake took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a story in remembrance of the late rapper-singer. It featured a throwback picture of Moose Wala with his mother along with the caption, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu moosewala."

Drake had been among the several million followers that Moose Wala had on Instagram.

Show full article