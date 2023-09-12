Dream Girl 2 enters 100-crore club in India; Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates with fans, Ananya Panday pens gratitude note

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday celebrated the success of their recently released film, Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 has been declared a box office hit by trade pundits. Despite competition from major films like Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the rom-com held its ground and made it to the 100-crore club in India as well as globally. The film is Ayushmann’s fifth 100-crore hit.

As Dream Girl 2 achieved an important milestone, Ayushmann celebrated the victory with a special party. The actor hosted a bash for his fans and thanked them for supporting him and the film wholeheartedly. He made an entry dancing to the beats of Dil Ka Telephone 2. Ayushmann's fans welcomed him with chants of his name. He was visibly moved by the gesture and expressed gratitude. The celebration didn't end without pictures and selfies.

Ananya penned a note expressing gratitude on her 'first century'. Sharing a BTS video from the sets of Dream Girl 2, she wrote, "My first century!! It’s not just about the number (which I do admit feels great) but it’s also proof of the love #DreamGirl2 has gotten from the audiences which I’m forever grateful for. Thank you to EVERYONE who made it possible (sic)."

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The rom-com includes a stellar ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. It is the sequel to Raaj's 2019 film. The prequel starred Ayushmann with Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The film revolves around Karam (Ayushmann) who is in love with Pari (Ananya), a lawyer. When her father (Manoj Joshi) gets to know about their relationship and marriage plans, he puts forth a condition before the unemployed Karam. To fulfill the condition, he has to become Pooja, a bar dancer and then a psychiatrist. Chaos ensues Karam's friend informs Abu Salem (Paresh Rawal) of Pooja. The rich and influential man decides to get Pooja married to his son Shah Rukh (Abhishek Banerjee) to pull him out of depression.

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's home banner, Balaji Motion Pictures. It released in theatres on August 25, 2023.