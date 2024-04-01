Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > The other side of surrogacy
<< Back to Elections 2024

The other side of surrogacy

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Directors Siddharth-Garima assert Dukaan has no similarities with surrogacy drama Mimi; say their film is about woman’s agency over her body

The other side of surrogacy

Dukaan

Listen to this article
The other side of surrogacy
x
00:00

In 2021, Mimi explored the subject of surrogacy, even earning Kriti Sanon the National Award for her performance. So, one might think that Siddharth-Garima’s upcoming directorial venture  Dukaan, which takes a look at commercial surrogacy, runs the risk of not bringing anything novel to the screen. The thought initially worried them, admits Siddharth. “But Mimi was a glamourised take on the subject. It didn’t touch upon commercial surrogacy at all,” he says. 


Kriti Sanon in MimiKriti Sanon in Mimi


Garima was confident that a lot was left to be said on the subject. “There were three Bhagat Singh movies [in a year], and there is a love story every year,” she says, noting that the treatment makes a world of difference.


Siddharth-Garima

Dukaan, starring Monika Panwar and Sikandar Kher, not only looks at the commercial side of surrogacy, but also talks about a woman’s agency over her body. Siddharth elaborates, “The government wants to ban surrogacy and take away a woman’s fundamental right to do what she wants with her body. It’s her call if she wants to sell her womb. There needs to be regularised rights of a surrogate. These are daily-wage earners whose lifestyles change with one surrogacy. There are rules to [the practice]; the surrogate doesn’t fall in love with the kid each time.” 

The filmmakers, who previously wrote Ram-Leela (2013) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), are hosting a special screening  on April 3 for Gujarat-based women who have been surrogates. Garima shares, “These are 100 women whom we met during our research. They have told us their story. I hope they see themselves in Dukaan.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kriti sanon Mimi bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK