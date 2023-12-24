Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's latest collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, witnessed a substantial surge in earnings on Saturday

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sees Saturday jump, earns Rs 75 crore x 00:00

Dunki box office collection day 3: Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's latest collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, witnessed a substantial surge in earnings on Saturday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered an estimated Rs 26 crores on Saturday.

Saturday's collections for Dunki marked an approximate 30 percent increase from its second-day figures, significantly boosting the movie's momentum. This surge was crucial for the film to maintain a steady pace at the box office. To date, the movie has amassed Rs 75 crore and is anticipated to enter the Rs 100 crore club by Sunday. Globally, Dunki is nearing the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dunki Box Office Day 2

Shah Rukh Khan graced the big screen on December 21st with his third film of the year, 'Dunki.' Following a sluggish start on Thursday, the SRK starrer faced a decline on Friday, amassing around Rs 20 crore, bringing the film's total earnings in the Indian market to Rs 49.20 crores.

Reportedly, this marks the lowest collection among all three films featuring SRK this year. 'Pathaan' commenced with Rs 57 crore nett, while 'Jawaan' garnered Rs 75 crores on its opening day. 'Dunki' is Shah Rukh’s third release this year. Earlier, Sacnilk.com reported that the film grossed â¹20 crore as it experienced a drop at the box office following an opening of â¹30 crore on the first day. This decline could be attributed to the release of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar.'

The Prashanth Neel directorial, 'Salaar,' had a monumental opening on Friday, raking in Rs 95 crores in India. Trade analyst and business expert Ramesh Bala previously shared information about the film, stating, "Early estimates for Dunki day 2 all-India NBOC is â¹21 crore+ NBOC weekend will be big."

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film 'Dunki' stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartfelt narrative depicting the journey of four friends striving to reach foreign shores. It portrays their challenging yet life-altering expedition in pursuit of their dreams. Rooted in real-life experiences, 'Dunki' weaves together diverse tales of love and friendship, delivering both humor and poignant moments.

On the other hand, 'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' revolves around a gang leader's commitment to his dying friend as he embarks on a mission to confront other criminal gangs. With stellar performances by Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, this film promises a captivating visual and emotional spectacle."