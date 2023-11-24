On November 22, a romantic song from Dunki was released as part of Drop 2. The song immediately went viral because fans couldn't help but draw comparisons to this iconic Bollywood movie

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday recently, and on the occasion, the superstar gave his fans a surprise by releasing the teaser of his upcoming comedy film Dunki as part of Drop 1. After that, on November 22, a romantic song from Dunki was released as part of Drop 2. The song immediately went viral because fans couldn't help but draw comparisons to this iconic Bollywood movie.

The romantic song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' featured Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The dance number had netizens everywhere grooving to the peppy number. However, there was this one scene where the duo were praying together in a religious centre where Shah Rukh Khan looked at Taapsee Pannu's with a look of love. The scene reminded netizens of the scene from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, where Surinder Sahni was played by Shah Rukh Khan and Taani Surinder Sahni was played by Anushka Sharma. They were praying in a Guradwara, and Taani looked at Surinder with the same look and vice versa.

About the song, this melodic treat, composed by the maestro Pritam, features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The delightful dance moves, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, add an extra layer of magic, setting the perfect stage for the romance to unfold. After the release of the song Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account to share the new of the same. King Khan wrote, "Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more….until next time. Love u all. #Dunki"

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.