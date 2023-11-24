Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Dunki SRK and Taapsee Pannus romance in Lutt Putt Gaya is giving fans Dj Vu of this iconic movie

Dunki: SRK and Taapsee Pannu's romance in Lutt Putt Gaya is giving fans Déjà Vu of this iconic movie

Updated on: 24 November,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

On November 22, a romantic song from Dunki was released as part of Drop 2. The song immediately went viral because fans couldn't help but draw comparisons to this iconic Bollywood movie

Dunki: SRK and Taapsee Pannu's romance in Lutt Putt Gaya is giving fans Déjà Vu of this iconic movie

Lutt Putt Gaya still

Listen to this article
Dunki: SRK and Taapsee Pannu's romance in Lutt Putt Gaya is giving fans Déjà Vu of this iconic movie
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday recently, and on the occasion, the superstar gave his fans a surprise by releasing the teaser of his upcoming comedy film Dunki as part of Drop 1. After that, on November 22, a romantic song from Dunki was released as part of Drop 2. The song immediately went viral because fans couldn't help but draw comparisons to this iconic Bollywood movie.


The romantic song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' featured Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The dance number had netizens everywhere grooving to the peppy number. However, there was this one scene where the duo were praying together in a religious centre where Shah Rukh Khan looked at Taapsee Pannu's with a look of love. The scene reminded netizens of the scene from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, where Surinder Sahni was played by Shah Rukh Khan and Taani Surinder Sahni was played by Anushka Sharma. They were praying in a Guradwara, and Taani looked at Surinder with the same look and vice versa.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)


About the song, this melodic treat, composed by the maestro Pritam, features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The delightful dance moves, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, add an extra layer of magic, setting the perfect stage for the romance to unfold. After the release of the song Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account to share the new of the same. King Khan wrote, "Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more….until next time. Love u all. #Dunki"

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rab ne bana di jodi Dunki bollywood bollywood events Bollywood Entertainment bollywood news Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK