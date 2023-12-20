Dunki: Stunning drone show lights up Dubai with Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose, watch video!

Shah Rukh Khan began the year on a high note with the blockbuster film 'Pathaan' which set the momentum at the box office in India. Now the actor is set to close the year with a feel-good film in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan began the year on a high note with the blockbuster film 'Pathaan' which set the momentum at the box office in India. Now the actor is set to close the year with a feel-good film in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The advance bookings for the film have already commenced and the collections are impressive.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama film 'Dunki'.On Tuesday, the official trailer of the film was played at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, followed by a special drone show as a part of the film's promotion. SRK often jets off to Dubai to celebrate the release of a new project.

Stunning drone show lights up Dubai with Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose

Given SRK's stature, fans immediately gathered in large numbers to watch the moment in SRK's presence. During the show, several drones light up the sky. Patterns varied from Shah Rukh Khan's name to 'Dunki' title, an aeroplane and the actor's signature open arms pose were made in the sky by the drones. Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. The 'Chak De India' actor's fan club SRK universe shared a number of pictures and videos from the grand event.

SRK donned a black T-shirt and matching denim paired with a red jacket and black sunglasses. SRK looked uber cool while he promoted the film in Dubai. Apart from the 'Don' actor, the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani and the writer Abhijat Joshi were also present at the event.

Talking about 'Dunki', apart from SRK, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends--Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli--all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

(With inputs from ANI)