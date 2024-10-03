Check out some of the top celebrity-favorite Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. These hotspots are often visited by Bollywood stars during the festive season

Kajol and Rani Mukerji (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Durga Puja 2024: Want to meet Kajol or Rani Mukerji? Go pandal-hopping at these star-studded pujos in Mumbai x 00:00

Mumbai is famed for its ‘glamour’ and the deeply rooted film industry. However, more often than not, these two elements mix to form something beautiful. Celebrities are known to embrace the festive season just like everyone else in the bustling city. With Navratri starting on October 15, it’s the season for celebrating Durga Puja.

Now, let's explore some well-known Durga Puja Pandals in the city, where celebrities come to seek divine blessings.

Balkanji Bari, Santacruz

Balkanji Bari Durga Puja, hosted by the Mukerji family, stands out as one of the most famous Puja Pandals in Mumbai. Known for its star-studded attendees, the Pandal sees Bollywood icons like Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanuja, and Tanishaa Mukerjee actively participating in the rituals. The talented director, Ayan Mukerji, is often seen serving 'Bhog' to devotees.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity, Juhu

This Pandal, located in Juhu, is a magnet for celebrities, especially after their household Puja. The Mukerji family, along with the beautiful Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah, are frequent visitors. The Bachchan family, led by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, visits this pandal too. Director Anurag Basu is yet another familiar face amidst the crowd.

Lokhandwala Durgotsav

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been hosting Durga Puja at the Lokhandwala Durgotsav Pandal for an impressive 26 years. The Pandal is famed for attracting celebrities who join in the festivities. The Pandal is filled with rituals and cultural performances, often Abhijeet himself taking part.

Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Khar Road

The Ramakrishna Math and Mission in Khar Road is a sacred pilgrimage site for the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan, alongside son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, regularly seek the blessings of Goddess Durga here.

Biswajit Chatterjee’s Puja Pandal, Juhu

Biswajit Chatterjee’s Puja Pandal in Juhu is no stranger to the addition of celebrity visits. One of the most welcomed guests is the Roshan family. Hrithik Roshan is often seen accompanying his father Rakesh Roshan to the Pandal, where they pose for pictures with the actor and his wife Ira.

Kumar Sanu’s Lokhandwala Pujo

Kedarnath Bhattacharya also known as Kumar Sanu hosts a Puja at a colony in Lokhandwala. This pandal, with a name like Kumar Sanu’s attached, attracts celebrities from all over Mumbai.