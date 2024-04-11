Eid al-Fitr 2024: Saira Banu reminisces about how she and Dilip 'saheb' would celebrate the holy day

Saira Banu spoke about how her house became the centre of celebration during Eid every year. The veteran actress shared some cherished memories

Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2024. She talked about her introduction to the festival after her marriage to Dilip Kumar. The veteran actress spoke about how her house became the centre of celebration for all of their friends, from the industry and otherwise, extending to loyal friends, loved ones and family members.

Reminiscing about her early life, Saira Banu shared, "From our childhood, which we spent partly in India and partly in London, my brother Sultan Bhai and I had the freedom to celebrate all festivals and participate in the celebration of all joyful occasions in the neighborhood, irrespective of the nationality and faith of the revelers. When we returned to India after completing high school in London, we surprised all our family members. We were so strongly rooted in our Indian culture and customs that we didn’t need to be told what the festivals were about. We slipped easily into the cosmopolitan social milieu of Mumbai. We ushered in the month of Ramadan, observed the fasts, and prayed as we should. We looked forward to Eid with eagerness to invite our friends to join in our celebration of the day."

Talking about how Eid became a cherished event for her, Saira Banu said, "However, it was after my marriage to Dilip Saheb that Eid became an event for me. Our house became the center of celebration for all our friends in the film industry as well as the large social circle of friends from different walks of life and states of India. The house wore the look of a garden from a fairy tale, with floral decorations and bouquets sent lovingly to Saheb by his fans and well-wishers. A voluntary music band would arrive early in the morning to play songs from films, and we would wake up to the sound of drums and bugles."

Talking about how she and Dilip 'saheb' would celebrate, she said, "The visitors streamed in without restrictions, as it was an open house for the people who were our loyal admirers, friends, and extended family members. Saheb believes in sharing and giving, and nothing gives him more joy than being in the company of people who are simple and loving, like himself. The air would be filled with the aroma of biryani and kheer getting ready in the kitchen, and the visitors would overflow from the lobby and drawing room into the garden. Our celebrations were never complete without music and singing by a classical maestro."

"I have a wealth of memories that will never fade away. Suffice it to say, thank you, dear friends, for the good times we enjoyed and continue to stay in our hearts. May we be blessed with peaceful times and a life full of good health and harmony. Happy Eid 🤗❤️" She concluded.