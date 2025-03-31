Saira Banu recalled how the doors of their house would always remain open on Eid, with people and friends from the industry visiting them one after the other

Saira Banu often shares heartwarming tributes to her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the actress took to her social media to share a heartwarming tribute to the superstar. The actress recalled how only after marriage "Eid took on a life of its own" and how the doors of their house would always remain open on Eid, with people and friends from the industry visiting them one after the other.

Recalling how they used to celebrate Eid after marriage, Saira Banu wrote, "When I was young and the sacred month of Ramzan would arrive, our home would glow not merely with flickers of light, but with sheer devotion. There was something special in the air, a peace that came with fasting, prayer, and reflection. Yet, it was only after my marriage to Dilip Sahib that Eid took on a life of its own. Our home that belonged merely to us became a place where love, goodwill, and bonds lived. By morning, the house would be adorned with flowers sent with great affection. And just as the first light of dawn stretched across the sky, a band of musicians would assemble at our doorstep. The melody of their drums and bugles would hardly be ignored by anyone in Pali Hill."

A home where no door remained closed

While talking about how the doors of their house would always remain open, Banu penned, "Ours was a house without walls, a home where no door remained closed. Friends from the film fraternity, admirers, and strangers alike visited one after the other. For Sahib, there was no greater joy than in the company of kind souls, no richer wealth than the love he could extend and receive. He held a belief that a man’s worth lay not in his achievements but in the hearts he touched. And he did so, effortlessly."

Sahib believed in humanity

Saira Banu further continued and talked about her late husband Dilip Kumar's generosity and wrote, "More than anything, Sahib believed in humanity, as it is something tangible, something to be lived and perceived in the smallest of gestures. He often said that the way one human being can affect another’s life is beyond explanation, almost otherworldly in its power. And he lived by that creed. He carried within him an empathy so rare that it had the power to dissolve differences, to bridge chasms, to unite those whom the world had deemed separate. Not just me, but many others were drawn into the quiet gravity of his kindness, his ability to make one believe in goodness."

While sharing how these memories don't fade, she thanked everyone who had ever visited their house during Eid and wrote, "Eid in our home was always a gathering of souls, a celebration of unity, a moment in time where the world seemed, for a brief and wondrous while, to be as it ought to be. The years may pass, but such memories do not fade. They stay, as vividly as they should. And for every soul that graced our home, I am grateful beyond words. May we always find warmth in one another, may we always know kindness, and may we forever hold fast to the belief that humanity is, above all, our greatest gift."