In Pic: Aamir Khan & Salman Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah &Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Aamir Khan and Salman Khan wave at fans outside their residences on Eid; public gather to see Shah Rukh Khan x 00:00

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, just like everyone else in the country, are celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. The actors were snapped at the balconies of their residences, where they waved at the fans outside and wished everyone on the special day.

Salman Khan waved at fans

Several fans had been waiting outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy, hoping to see their superstar come out of the balcony and wave at them. Now, finally, the beautiful moment arrived with Salman Khan stepping out and waving at his fans. Salman was seen standing behind a glass wall, considering the several threats against him, but he made sure that he didn’t disappoint his fans. Salman looked absolutely dashing in a white nawabi. Salman Khan is currently busy tracking the success of his recently released action thriller co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar.

Aamir Khan wishes fans on Eid

Aamir Khan looked dashing in a white kurta as he kept his Eid look quite simple. Aamir was accompanied by director Rajkumar Santoshi, who, along with Aamir, waved at the paparazzi as they wished them Eid. In one of the pictures, Aamir can be seen giving a thanking gesture to the cameramen stationed. Later the actor came to meet the paparazzi and offered them sweets as he wished them on Eid.

Aamir Khan was also joined by his ex-wife, Kiran Ra,o along with their son Azad during this year’s Eid celebration. Earlier in the day, Kiran, along with Azad, was snapped outside Aamir's house. The ace filmmaker looked stylish in a yellow-colored salwar and suit with an embellished border. She paired her kurta with a contrasting green dupatta. Meanwhile, their son was seen wearing an all-white kurta and pyjamas.

Will Shah Rukh Khan wave this Eid?

It’s a ritual that every year the Khans of Bollywood wave at their fans on Eid, but this year seems to be a little different. Considering that Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, is under renovation and the actor, along with his family, is currently not living in their house in Bandra, there may be a chance that the actor will not wave at his fans this year.