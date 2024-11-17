The recent release 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey, Rashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra received support from the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ekta Kapoor is grateful as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends support to 'The Sabarmati Report': 'Thank you for the love' x 00:00

Touted to be this year's most controversial film 'The Sabarmati Report' faced a lot of challenges before its release. The director, Ranjan Chandel who was supposed to direct the film quit the movie because he found the subject controversial, the lead actor received death threats and was trolled online for his remarks on the movie in an interview. But seems like the film has finally received its due appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi supports 'The Sabarmati Report'

Today, Ekta Kapoor's happiness knew no bounds as the producer of the film and the owner of Balaji Entertainment took to social media to share a post featuring country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wholehearted support of the recent release 'The Sabarmati Report'. Modi acknowledges the film's huge contribution in bringing truth to the spotlight. He wrote that a fake narrative can't persist for a long time, eventually, the truth comes out. This comment comes as a reshare from the Prime Minister comes after a user shared his feelings after watching 'The Sabarmati Report'. The user also stated reasons why the film is a must-watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Kapoor rejoiced as she reshared his post and penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude towards the PM for his positive and kind words. The film producer also wrote that his words have boosted the team's morale and have proved to be an assurance of heading in the right direction. Ekta shared the post on both X and Instagram.

'The Sabarmati Report' and details related to the film

'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the Godhra Riots of 2002, specifically focussing on the tragic Sabarmati Express incident that occurred on the morning of February 27, 2002. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Rashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra and was released in theatres on 15th November. The film made a collection of Rs. 1.69 crore, the film also marked the highest first day earning for Vikrant Massey's films, surpassing the record set by '12th Fail'.

But overall the film received negative reviews, Priyanka Sharma for Mid-Day writes, "It’s a struggle to write about The Sabarmati Report because for much of the film, we were appalled, disgusted, and shocked at how casually the makers used bigotry to take the narrative forward. At the same time, they make the film wear the veil of truth-finding and nationalism. A film, however complex, can be reviewed, but propaganda masked as art? No thanks."