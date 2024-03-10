Elvish Yadav mends differences with Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern, says, 'Bhaichara on top'

It seems like Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern have decided to let go of their fight and resolve their differences

YouTuber Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern, recently accused Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav of threatening him. A day after the accusations, a video of Yadav beating Thakur surfaced online. In the video, Elvish can be seen accompanied by his aides as he approaches Thakur. At first, Elvish slaps and kicks Sagar before brutally beating him up.

Now, after all of this happened, while everyone was worried about what would happen next and who the real culprit was in this fight, it seems like Elvish Yadav and Sagar have decided to let go of their fight and resolve their differences. Just a few hours back, Elvish took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, captioning it, “Ek Ghar Mai Bartan Hote Hai. Bajege toa sahi. Bhaichara On Top. (There are utensils in a house. If they make noise, it's alright. Brotherhood on top.).”

So what actually happened was, a video of Elvish beating Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern went viral. Post that, Sagar also filed an FIR against Elvish stating, “he tried to break my spine so that I will become physically disabled.”

Hours after Thakur filed a police complaint against Yadav, the latter issued a clarification video on his Instagram handle. He said that he was enraged as Thakur was poking at him for months and threatened to burn Elvish's parents alive.

Elvish apologized for thrashing Maxtern, saying he gets angry easily but he is not like that in real life. Elvish said he went to a clothes shop where Maxtern called him and was carrying no weapon. “Maxtern had everything planned. There was a camera hidden, and he also had the microphone on. If you see the video, you can hear the sound of thrashing. So he planned everything and knew how to use it. People are saying Maxtern was alone and I went with 10-12 people. But the truth is he had 4 people with him, and the people with me were not there to beat up. But they were actually stopping me."

"I want to ask everyone how will you react if someone threatens your family, your mother... After the fight, I reached out to him to solve it. I called him home, but he did not come. The next day, he filed an FIR and then questioned why 307 (attempt to murder) was not imposed on me. The Left lobby, which has always been against me because I speak about Hindutva, is supporting the call," Elvish added.