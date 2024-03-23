'Jannat' was a huge hit at the box office and fans still remember some of the songs of the film like 'Zara Si Dil Mein De Jaga Tu' among others.

Actor Emraan Hashmi who wowed the audience with his performance in the 2008 film Jannat and its second installment in 2012, is back with an update on the third part. Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, 'Jannat' revolves around betting in cricket. Actor Sonal Chauhan made her debut with this film. 'Jannat' was a huge hit at the box office and fans still remember some of the songs of the film like 'Zara Si Dil Mein De Jaga Tu' among others. The sequel shows Emraan as an arms dealer who turns into an informant for a tough cop essayed by Randeep Hooda. Esha Gupta made her acting debut with this film.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Emraan said, “I would love to do that, probably old wine in a new bottle. The makers (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) have to come together again to make it happen, which I, unfortunately, don’t see happening. It’s a team, right? If by some stroke of luck or miracle that happens, it will happen. Till then my life goes on, I do what I love most- acting.”

Meanwhile, Emraan is being lauded for his performance in 'Showtime', which is created by Sumit Roy. Mihir Desai has directed it. In the show, Emraan essays the role of a producer. The show gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top. The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana are also a part of the show.

He was recently seen in the historical thriller drama film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' as freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.

