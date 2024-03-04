The Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer revealed Emraan Hashmi's guest appearance as a freedom fighter in Sara Ali Khan starrer film produced by Karan Johar

Sara Ali Khan in Ae Watan Mere Watan

The trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan was released today. Set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for Independence.

The patriotic thriller-drama is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, the movie is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The movie features actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Nell and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

From the first frame itself, the trailer transports the audience to the pre-Independence era, introducing us to 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), a college girl in Bombay, who, in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement. Through her character's journey, the trailer highlights the courage, sacrifices, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation during India’s fight for freedom.

“Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering.” Said actor Sara Ali Khan. “The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit. I am immensely grateful to director Kannan Iyer, the team at Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey. Ae Watan Mere Watan celebrates the indomitable spirit of our nation, especially the youth and I am looking forward to March 21 and to bring this story to viewers around the world.”

“From its very genesis, Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a deeply enriching and transformative experience for me as a filmmaker. This film, while inspired by historical events, is a homage to the unsung heroes whose extraordinary valour shaped the course of our nation's history,” said director Kannan Iyer. “Through meticulous research, passionate storytelling, and years of dedication, we have strived to authentically capture the spirit of India's freedom struggle and the resilience of its people. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a labour of love and a story with a profound soul, further enriched by Sara’s exceptional performance who has brought depth, nuance, and authenticity to the character."

“Ae Watan Mere Watan is a heartfelt story about a lesser-known chapter from India’s freedom struggle. The movie is different from anything I have done thus far,” said actor Emraan Hashmi. “To essay the role of a political leader in the midst of India’s freedom struggle has been an honour. This is my second film with Kannan, who brings a unique sense of purpose brought out of passion to this story. It is also my first film with Sara, whose performance will undoubtedly leave the viewers in awe. I am excited that with Prime Video, a story as poignant as this will reach a global audience."

Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.