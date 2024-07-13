Breaking News
Mumbai: Hit by school van, girl dies after 11 days
Worli hit-and-run case: Cops recover discarded beer cans
Heavy rain likely to lash Mumbai today, IMD issues orange alert
Ghatkopar hoarding case: Two commissioners figure in the SIT charge sheet
Mumbai: Early morning rain, full-day of disruptions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Emraan Hashmi says he was a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai wishes to apologise to her for his plastic comment

Emraan Hashmi says he was a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai, wishes to apologise to her for his 'plastic' comment

Updated on: 13 July,2024 05:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Emraan Hashmi wants to apologise to Aishwarya Rai for his comment on her on 'Koffee With Karan'. He also recalled standing outside her van for 3 hours

Emraan Hashmi says he was a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai, wishes to apologise to her for his 'plastic' comment

Emraan Hashmi and Aishwarya Rai

Listen to this article
Emraan Hashmi says he was a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai, wishes to apologise to her for his 'plastic' comment
x
00:00

Emraan Hashmi's rapid-fire round on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan refuses to let go. Once again, the topic of him calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic' has surfaced. His comment made on season 4 of the show had attracted a lot of attention and continues to do so. The statement was made in 2014 and in an interview Emraan had said that he had to bear the consequences for quiet some time. Now, in a new interview the actor said that he would love to apologise to her if she felt offended by his comment. 


In an interview with The Lallantop, Emraan Hashmi was asked if he regrets calling Aishwarya Ria 'plastic'. To this, the actor quickly replied, "I regret it. I keep saying that I have utmost respect for everyone I spoke about.”


He further said, "I regret it because it was distasteful. Lately, people have become very sensitive. People get mad at everything on social media. In terms of the show, we were playing a game, it was all in jest. It was supposed to be taken sportingly. There are many such games in the show. Earlier, people weren’t this sensitive.”


He said, “Recently, Karan Johar himself confessed that the rapid fire round in the latest season of the show was the most boring. It’s because now, the environment has completely changed. You can’t give such answers anymore. At that time, I just wanted to win the hamper and I ended up saying what I said.”

Further, when he was asked if he had ever met Aishwarya he recalled an incident after the release of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. "I have waited outside Aishwarya Rai’s van for about three hours just to catch a glimpse of her after her film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. I was a huge fan. Mohit and I were shooting in Filmistan, I told him, ‘You cannot go anywhere.’ So we waited together. I still am a big fan of hers.”

“I have never met her. I have never had a conversation with her. I would love to meet her. And I would love to apologise if she felt bad about it. I will have to meet her and ask her. I am sorry if I offended you”, said the Murder actor.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aishwarya rai bachchan emraan hashmi Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK