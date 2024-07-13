Emraan Hashmi says he was a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai, wishes to apologise to her for his 'plastic' comment

Emraan Hashmi wants to apologise to Aishwarya Rai for his comment on her on 'Koffee With Karan'. He also recalled standing outside her van for 3 hours

Emraan Hashmi's rapid-fire round on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan refuses to let go. Once again, the topic of him calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic' has surfaced. His comment made on season 4 of the show had attracted a lot of attention and continues to do so. The statement was made in 2014 and in an interview Emraan had said that he had to bear the consequences for quiet some time. Now, in a new interview the actor said that he would love to apologise to her if she felt offended by his comment.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Emraan Hashmi was asked if he regrets calling Aishwarya Ria 'plastic'. To this, the actor quickly replied, "I regret it. I keep saying that I have utmost respect for everyone I spoke about.”

He further said, "I regret it because it was distasteful. Lately, people have become very sensitive. People get mad at everything on social media. In terms of the show, we were playing a game, it was all in jest. It was supposed to be taken sportingly. There are many such games in the show. Earlier, people weren’t this sensitive.”

He said, “Recently, Karan Johar himself confessed that the rapid fire round in the latest season of the show was the most boring. It’s because now, the environment has completely changed. You can’t give such answers anymore. At that time, I just wanted to win the hamper and I ended up saying what I said.”

Further, when he was asked if he had ever met Aishwarya he recalled an incident after the release of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. "I have waited outside Aishwarya Rai’s van for about three hours just to catch a glimpse of her after her film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. I was a huge fan. Mohit and I were shooting in Filmistan, I told him, ‘You cannot go anywhere.’ So we waited together. I still am a big fan of hers.”

“I have never met her. I have never had a conversation with her. I would love to meet her. And I would love to apologise if she felt bad about it. I will have to meet her and ask her. I am sorry if I offended you”, said the Murder actor.