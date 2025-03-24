Breaking News
Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero Teaser to Premiere with Salman Khan's Sikandar in theatres

Updated on: 24 March,2025 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Excel Entertainment has announced the theatrical release date for their upcoming action-packed thriller, Ground Zero starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role

Emraan Hashmi

Excel Entertainment has announced the theatrical release date for their upcoming action-packed thriller, Ground Zero starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The makers have also revealed that the film's teaser will premiere this week and will be attached to Salman Khan starrer Sikandar movie in theatres.


Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is set to hit the theatres on April 25, 2025. As per the press release, the makers claim that the film is inspired by the Border Security Force's (BSF) best operation in 50 years.


Starring Emraan Hashmi in a gripping new role, Ground Zero follows his character, a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF), as he leads a two-year-long investigation into a high-stakes national security threat.


Inspired by an untold battle that remained hidden from the public eye, the film brings to light BSF's best operation in the last 50 years, which was officially awarded in 2015, stated the press release.

The film is expected to have a seamless blend of action, emotion, and patriotism. Ground Zero explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the unseen struggles faced by those who defend the nation.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is expected to captivate audiences with its realistic portrayal of the military's challenges and the emotional toll it takes on its people.

Emraan was last seen in the web series 'Showtime'. It starred Naseeruddin Shah and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

