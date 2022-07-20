End it with a bang

Sources say Ranbir-Shraddha to wrap up Luv’s yet-untitled next with an elaborate dance number to be shot over 10 days

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is neck-deep in the promotions for Shamshera that hits the marquee this week. With Brahmāstra scheduled to release in September, the actor isn’t far away from the ambitious project’s promotion run either. But before he dives into the world of the fantasy drama, Ranbir will turn his attention to his yet-untitled next helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film, which sees the actor opposite Shraddha Kapoor and had gone on floors in early 2021, is nearing the finish line. We hear the actor duo will shoot an elaborate song over the next 10 days, after which it’s a wrap on the romantic comedy.

Word is that the production design team has erected a massive set at Chitrakoot Ground in Andheri for the special dance number. A source reveals, “The shoot begins today with Shraddha. Ranbir will join only later in the week after completing Shamshera promotions. Bosco-Martis are choreographing the number, which should be wrapped up by July-end.” The makers are considering using the song in the credit roll of the film, which also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. However, a final call has yet to be taken.

