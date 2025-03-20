Esha Deol has been featured in several big films like 'Dhoom', 'Dus', and 'No Entry'. In a recent interview, she revealed her mother’s advice about not giving up on romance even after divorce

Esha Deol Pic/Instagram

Esha Deol shares mom Hema Malini's advice after her divorce with Bharat Takhtani: 'I've not acted upon it yet'

In 2024, Bollywood actor Esha Deol announced her separation from Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of marriage. They got married in a low-key ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Radhya was born to the pair in 2017 and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019. The daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini has featured in several big films like 'Dhoom', 'Dus', and 'No Entry'. In a recent interview, Esha revealed her mother’s advice about not giving up on romance even after divorce.

‘Important to have identity after marriage’

In an interview with The Quint, Esha Deol shared, “Something that I think that every mother would want to tell their daughters especially, it’s very important is to have your own self-identity, even after marriage. And she always told me you have worked hard and made a name and you have a profession. Even if you have not made a name, you have a profession, that’s your thing. Never stop that. Try and continue working.”

Recalling her mother’s advice on never giving up on love even after divorce, she stated, “She (Hema Malini) said one thing which is very important in life and should never die out is, romance. She said that is something that just gives you those butterflies in your stomach, it’s that feeling, we all want it. I have that advice in my head but I have not acted upon it yet.”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s divorce

The official statement issued by the former couple announcing their separation read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

Esha Deol returns to the big screen

Esha Deol returned to the big screen after a long gap in Vikram Bhatt's film 'Tumko Meri Kasam'. The film is loosely inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.