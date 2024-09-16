Esha Deol recalled following one conservative norm during her periods while growing up. Deol shared, "We were not allowed to go to the temple and pray"

Esha Deol has been quite vocal about her personal and professional life. The actress recently discussed an orthodox ritual she followed while growing up, revealing that she was not allowed to pray at temples during her periods. Reflecting on the conservative norm, she shared, "I respect it if that’s a part of the house you live in."

Esha Deol talks about receiving sex education, recalls conservative norms at home

In an episode of 'Hautterfly's The Male Feminist', Esha Deol recalled learning about menstruation and periods during sex education at school. She stated, “I learnt about it at school. Our school had sex education, and they taught us well and at the right time. And it is important. There are a few parents who feel uncomfortable and shy. We were not allowed to go to the temple and pray. When it is done, you can wash your hair and then you can pray. That’s just an orthodox way, and I follow it. I respect it if that’s a part of the house you live in."

Esha Deol recalls Dharmendra not wanting her to act

In the same interview, Esha revealed that her father, Dharmendra, was against her becoming an actress and would have preferred her to marry and settle down by the time she was 18. She said, “He didn’t want me to enter the movies. He is a bit orthodox, rightfully so. He is a Punjabi father, and he wanted us to get married and settle down at 18.”

“There was a phase where I would lie to go out on late nights,” she added.

Esha Deol described her father as "rightfully orthodox," explaining that his views came from how he was raised. She mentioned that he wanted her to marry early, which was common in his environment. Esha added that while her father, being Punjabi, expected her to be married and settled by 18, her own upbringing was quite different.

Esha Deol on the work front

Esha made her Bollywood debut with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe' and went on to star in films such as 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa', 'Kucch To Hai', 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'LOC: Kargil', 'Yuva', 'Dhoom', 'Insan', 'Kaal', 'Dus', and 'No Entry'. Recently, she was part of Ajay Devgn's 2022 thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' and Suniel Shetty's show 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega'.