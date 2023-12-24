Even Instagram is 'obsessed' with Vicky Kaushal; latter becomes the only actor to be followed back by the platform's official handle

Vicky Kaushal's popularity has reached new heights, and interestingly, Instagram seems to be just as obsessed with him. The social media site has started following him, making him the only Indian celebrity to be followed by Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. He has garnered immense love from fans, especially after the success of his recent film 'Sam Bahadur.' Vicky Kaushal's popularity has reached new heights, and interestingly, Instagram seems to be just as obsessed with him. The social media site has started following him, making him the only Indian celebrity to be followed by Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal has been winning hearts throughout the year. From his role as a middle-class man in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' to his portrayal of Sam Manekshaw in 'Sam Bahadur' and now his much-anticipated debut in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki,' Vicky's career trajectory has been consistently upward. In 'Dunki,' where he played the role of Sukhi, Vicky received critical acclaim. Both critics and fans have praised him for adding depth to the narrative.

Even Shah Rukh Khan himself has commended Vicky Kaushal as an actor. The 'Dunki' star, who worked with the 'Sam Bahadur' fame for the first time, only had good things to say. "Vicky is a great friend. I personally feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. When you watch him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love for him. He has done really, really well, and I got to learn from him, actually,” Shah Rukh said.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently graced the 'Koffee With Karan' Season 8 couch with Kiara Advani, where he spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan on 'Dunki'. “It was incredible. I mean, it's always a fantastic experience to just meet him and to share the screen with him and then to get to work with him. There was so much to learn. Of course, I knew I would learn a lot as an actor and everything, but I was not prepared for... What actually hit me was... I got to know why he is where he is and why he is the Badshaah,” he said.

Vicky Kaushal, with a following of just over 16.7 million on Instagram, became the first Indian celebrity to be followed back by the official Instagram page. In addition to him, Vishal Shah, the Vice President of Meta, is also followed by Instagram's official page. Vishal is Indian.