'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' at IFFI 2024: Sanjay Mishra talks about fathers

Actor Sanjay Mishra delved into details of his film 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge'and shared how he can relate to the subject of the movie, which is being shown at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

In a conversation with ANI, he talked about the film and shared, "Every father wants his son to follow his footsteps and become successful in life similarly in this picture the father wants the same for his son..."

He recalled his childhood memories related to IFFI, "This is the first screening of the film on such a platform from where I am related since childhood because my father was in PIB and whenever this festival used to take place, there were similar kinds of books in our houses," shared the actor known for films like 'Ankhon Dekhi' and 'Vadh'.

Directed and written by Nikhil Raj, the film combines drama, humour, and life's emotional complexities into a story that resonates deeply with viewers.

The director shared that his film takes inspiration from what he has seen and observed in his life. "This story is lot related to what I saw in my childhood or the message that you are talking about, what I saw in my youth in Mumbai, the problems that I saw, I combined them and wrote this. So there is nothing in this whole story that I have written in my mind. I experienced it from my life, I saw it, I felt it."

Actor Karan Anand shared how he prepared for the role, saying, "I went to Lucknow, where we had our shooting. I had gone there 4 days before the shooting. I tied a cloth around my face and I drove like a rickshaw driver. I have earned Rs 148. I have kept it in my house. This is how I prepared for my role to make it look realistic."

Supporting performances by Monal Gajjar, Ishtiyak Khan, Neeraj Sood, and Neelam Gupta. 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is available to stream exclusively on ) Prasar Bharati OTT platform Waves.

Meanwhile, talking about the event, IFFI 2024 will present over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers. With the selection of celebrated titles and award-winning films from the global circuit, this year's festival is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Notably, the organisers have planned to come up with an extensive tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian Cinema Legends: Actor-Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Director Tapan Sinha, Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is taking place in Goa till November 28.

