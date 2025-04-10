Breaking News
'Evilness suits you': Akshay Kumar to Riteish Deshmukh for Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2'

Updated on: 10 April,2025 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The actor, taking to his X on Wednesday, shared the trailer for the film along with a message for his fellow actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh

Picture courtesy/Ajay Devgn's Twitter account

Actor Akshay Kumar has lauded the trailer of the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2,' which was unveiled on Tuesday.


The actor, taking to his X on Wednesday, shared the trailer for the film along with a message for his fellow actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh.


"Bhai, what a trailer!! I hope your 75th Raid does 75 weeks in theatres. Good luck for #Raid2 @ajaydevgn. And the evilness suits you, @Riteishd ;)," read his tweet.


The trailer for actor Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Raid 2 was unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The trailer shows Ajay returning as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who once again takes on the corrupt system. This time, he faces off against a dangerous politician, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The trailer begins with a strong punch, showing Ajay preparing for his next big mission--one that could shake the foundations of power. However, Ajay's character is not alone--he has a strong team ready to fight alongside him. Their goal is clear: to wipe out black money and take down those who misuse their power.

Raid 2 was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film, which will be released on May 1, is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

Raj Kumar Gupta has helmed the film, which is the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller that captivated audiences with its gripping story of tax raids and corruption.

Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor are also part of the film.

Raid, released in 2018, also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by Income Tax Department officers in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie.

'Raid 2' is set to hit theatres on May 1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Akshay Kumar ajay devgn Riteish Deshmukh Raid 2 bollywood news Entertainment News

