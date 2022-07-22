Exclusive! Ameen Sayani remembers the late Bhupinder Singh

Bhupinder Singh who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away on Monday

Ameen Sayani, Bhupinder Singh with Sunil Dutt, Mohd Rafi/ Pics courtesy Ameen Sayani

Veteran radio personality Ameen Sayani, paid tribute to the late Bhupinder Singh who passed away on Monday, in a conversation with mid-day.com. He recalled the time Singh featured on his iconic show 'Sangeet Kay Sitaron Ki Mehfil.' Bhupinder sang two-three jingles for Sayani for Binaca toothpaste and several others.

Sayani recalled, "Bhupinder sang in at least 3 languages - Hindi, Bengal and Punjabi. He gave music for one Hindi film during his struggling days and composed music for ghazals and many Punjabi songs. He appeared on screen in two films: Aakhri Khat and Haqeeqat and then opted for singing instead of acting. He came across as creative and romantic. He appeared in 'Muqaddama' radio program with a guitar and started strumming and singing as he came on."

Speaking about Bhupinder and wife Mitali he recalls, "Mitali appeared on 'My Men Sing in Bangladesh.' Coincidentally her man could also sing! I heard her in Baroda when she was learning music at the age of 7. She visited Bombay and was invited to sing in Aarohi on DD. Bhupinder heard her on the program and called her back to Bombay. She was already a huge fan of Bhupinder before she met him."

