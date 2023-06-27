Exclusive! Darshan Raval reveals the Indian cities on his wish list, why he prefers public transport

Darshan Raval has just released ‘Mahiya Jinna Sohna’ from the album 'Dard'

Singer-composer Darshan Raval who recently released the first track ‘Mahiya Jinna Sohna’ from his second album 'Dard' got into an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com. He spoke about the Indian cities on his wish list and what he plans to do there, interaction with fans, his love for public transport and much more!

Sharing the list of Indian cities he plans to visit as a tourist, not as a celebrity he said, "There are a lot of places that I want to visit but these three top my list for now! First is Delhi because of the amazing street food. I want to go during the right weather, where it is not too cold it should be just right. Luckily I have a concert in the city in July but I want to go again not to perform, just to eat. I have beautiful memory of Kolkata which gets all decorated after December 24th. I want to go there again but not to perform because we just catch a flight and land on stage, we don't find anytime to explore the city. It's only when I meet people after the concert that I know Kolkata had a certain energy today. I also think Madhya Pradesh is beautiful, I've been to Bhopal. It's the city I explored the least and definitely want to return."

Darshan also spoke about how he prefers using public transport even after becoming famous. He said, "I travel by auto rickshaws regularly and take the jetty while shooting at Madh Island. I love travelling by rickshaws with my headphones on. My driver is never on time so rickshaws are the best option. However, it's fun till people don't recognise you after that there's no chance of enjoying the ride, then I get busy with clicking pictures."

Sharing a message for fans, the singer says, "I want to thank each and every member of my Blue family for being a constant support and I usually dedicate songs to my fans. However, I will not dedicate 'Mahiya Jinna Sohna’ to them because I feel they were with me with I was creating it. They have equal right on the album, they own the songs. My fans are in my prayers and I hope that God fulfils all their wishes. For those who wish to create music, I advise them to go ahead because this is the best time. In the past there were big and small singers, that time is over and now it's all about good and bad songs, which is fair and neutral."