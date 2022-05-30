Exclusive: I found Sidhu Moose Wala very humble and polite, says Jasleen Royal

Singer-rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa

Jasleen Royal/Instagram

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29. Moose Wala's death on Sunday sent shock waves in the entertainment industry and left his fans devastated.

Popular singer, song writer and composer, Jasleen Royal, known for hits like Ranjha from Shershaah and Din Shagna Da from Phillauri among others, spoke to mid-day.com, about the slain singer-turned-actor-politician. “We interacted a few times. I found him humble and polite. I was hoping otherwise, giving the amount of success he had already seen. I’m extremely shocked and at a complete loss of words. It’s heartbreaking and scary. No one deserves this. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. Can’t stop thinking about his family. Wish this was untrue,” said Jasleen.

While remembering his work, Jasleen added, “I loved his music and I think he had a unique style, which really got everyone’s attention and made him so popular. He was a fabulous musician and lyricist. He had a diverse range; he wrote soft ballads too. I loved ‘Old skool’ and ‘Akhiyan.’"

