Ganesh Chaturti EXCLUSIVE: I have made Ganpati Bappa’s murti with my own hands this year, says Saie Tamhankar

Updated on: 31 August,2022 05:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Satish Sundaresan | satish.sundaresan@mid-day.com

The petite beauty Saie Tamhankar needs absolutely no introduction. ‘Grace’, ‘poise’ and ‘dignified personality’ are just a few terms that have always synonymous with this diva

The petite beauty Saie Tamhankar needs absolutely no introduction. ‘Grace’, ‘poise’ and ‘dignified personality’ are just a few terms that have always synonymous with this diva. After having won everyone’s hearts and attention with her splendid performances in Marathi films, Sai repeated history in Bollywood as well with films like ‘Hunterrr’ and the widely acclaimed ‘Mimi’ for which she even bagged the ‘Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) award at the recently held Filmfare awards.


Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day caught up with Saie Tamhankar for an exclusive interview, wherein she speaks about this year’s Ganesh Chaturti and her plans to celebrate the same.

Saie, to begin with, what are the three things, according to you, which makes this year’s Ganeshotsav very unique?


There are indeed three things which makes this year’s Ganesh Chaturti very unique. Firstly, I have made Ganpati Bappa’s murti with my own hands this year, which made me feel even more connected to Bappa. I am really thrilled to have made the idol and that too an eco-friendly one! Second unique thing is that, I will be working on this Ganpati! Thirdly, I’ve decided to get ‘Bappa’ in my new house from next year (smiles).

 
 
 
 
 
What are the three dishes that you associate with Ganesh Chaturti?

3 dishes? Well… Modak, modak and modak! (smiles)

 
 
 
 
 
Name top 3 Ganesh Chaturti songs in Bollywood?

‘Deva Shri Ganesha’ is the only Ganesh Chaturti song that I can think of by the inimitable duo of Ajay Atul.

 
 
 
 
 
Three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha during this year’s Ganesh Chaturti.

As far as my wishes go, I have already asked Lord Ganesha to fulfil them. I believe what you ask is not supposed to be shared. So, I am keeping my lips sealed!

 
 
 
 
 
Can you recall your most vivid childhood memory about Ganeshotsav?

During my childhood, I would visit all the live pandals in my hometown with my father and it used to be something that I always looked forward to. It was our thing that we used to do… just the both of us.

