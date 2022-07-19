Breaking News
Updated on: 19 July,2022 02:58 PM IST
Natasha Coutinho D`souza

Music director and composer Lalit Pandit pays tribute to the late Bhupinder Singh

Exclusive! Lalit Pandit on Bhupinder Singh: He had sung for me in my very first film

Lalit Pandit/file image


Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away on Monday evening.

Speaking to mid-day.com, music director-composer Lalit Pandit remembered him saying, “This is such a sad and shocking news! Bhuppiji, as we called him was a very close family friend. He had sung with my sister Sulakshana didi (Sulakshana Pandit) in movies and had also sung for me in my very first film Yaara Dildara.  The song  was ‘Hamare papa aur Hum, milakar rakkhen jo kadam' along with Amit kumar. He was a wonderful singer and one of the great guitarists who did many solo acoustic guitar pieces in Panchamda songs .Immortal songs like ‘Chingari koi bhadke,’ ‘Phoolon ka taronka’ and others had Bhupinderji playing the 12 string guitar solo pieces!”




Recalling his favourite numbers by the late singer he says, “Some of the most unforgettable songs are the ones Madan Mohanji and Bhupinderji sang along with Lata ji. He had at the start of his career acted in a film and sang the song-‘Hoke majboor mujhe usne bhoolaya hoga’ along with Rafi, Manna Dey and Talat Mehmood saab. He sang for Satte Pe Satta and many more films. We have indeed lost a legendary artiste with a very unique voice! May he rest in peace.”


