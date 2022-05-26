Breaking News
Exes Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appear together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party

Updated on: 26 May,2022 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Aamir made a fashion statement in a t-shirt, jacket and a pair of denim. On the other hand, Kiran kept her look blingy by sporting a shimmery silver dress for the occasion

Exes Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appear together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party

Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah


Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was truly a night to remember. Actor Aamir Khan's appearance with former wife Kiran Rao made it more special. Aamir and Kiran arrived at the party together and also happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Aamir made a fashion statement in a t-shirt, jacket and a pair of denim. On the other hand, Kiran kept her look blingy by sporting a shimmery silver dress for the occasion. This marks Aamir and Kiran's rare public appearance together after announcing separation.




In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation via a joint statement. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and
laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as coparents and family for each other," the statement read.


