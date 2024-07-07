Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Faces we miss

Up and about: Faces we miss!

Updated on: 08 July,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Few would disagree with the fact that fans have missed seeing Johnny Lever on the big screen, and Shweta Tiwari, on Indian television

Pics/Yogen Shah

Mrunal Thakur made the most of her weekend break as she did the rounds of a production house in the city

Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood

With their wedding celebrations behind them, Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha dressed down for a day out in the city

shweta tiwari johnny lever zaheer iqbal sonakshi sinha Mrunal Thakur nora fatehi Manushi Chhillar sonu sood bollywood news Entertainment News

