Fan touches Kajal Aggarwal 'inappropriately' at event, video of actress's reaction goes viral

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kajal Aggarwal, who donned a maroon shimmery ethnic ensemble, was appalled by the fan's behaviour as she asked him to move away from her.

Fan touches Kajal Aggarwal 'inappropriately' at event, video of actress's reaction goes viral

Kajal Aggarwal Pic/Instagram

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is known for her role in ‘Singham’ and ‘Sita Ram’, was in for a shock when she attended a store launch in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The actress had a rather unpleasant experience when a fan allegedly touched her inappropriately. During the store launch of a clothing line, the actress entertained the request for a picture by a fan. However, while clicking the picture, the fan touched her inappropriately and got too close for comfort.


The actress, who donned a maroon shimmery ethnic ensemble, was appalled by the fan's behaviour as she asked him to move away from her. The video from the event has now gone viral, drawing strong reactions from the netizens. Even the fans were left fuming at the appalling behaviour of one of their own towards the actress.



Kajal married businessman Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai in October 2020 and welcomed baby boy Neil on April 19, 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was recently seen in the Tamil horror film 'Karungaapiyam'.

Helmed by D Karthikeyan, the film also featured Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, and Aadhav Kannadasan as lead characters.

The actor is gearing up for her upcoming action film titled 'Satyabhama'. Helmed by Akhil Degala, the film appears to be woman-centric as the actor plays the lead role of a fearless cop.

She will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Indian 2' which also stars legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

'Indian 2' went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)

