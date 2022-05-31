Fans of Naga Chaitanya wanted more from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer

As per the ongoing buzz on social media, Naga Chaitanya's fans seem to have expected more of his presence in the trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was unleashed on Sunday

Naga Chaitanya. Pic/Yogen Shah

Naga Chaitanya, who is set to make his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' has excitedly shared the film's theatrical trailer but his fans appear to be dissatisfied with Chaitanya's limited screen time in the trailer.

Despite the fact that this is the 'Majili' actor's maiden Bollywood project, Chaitanya isn't given much screen time in the trailer. We only see him in three or four shots. Chaitanya gets very little screen time in the trailer, which doesn't satisfy his fans.

