Fans react as Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' premieres on OTT

The film, which released on May 20, collected Rs 3.45 crore on its 24th day bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters as very few Hindi films have managed to put up good numbers on the box office

Picture Courtesy: PR

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav has emerged as a box office winner, raking over Rs. 180 crore in India so far.

The film, which released on May 20, collected Rs 3.45 crore on its 24th day bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters as very few Hindi films have managed to put up good numbers on the box office in recent times except for the runaway success of 'The Kashmir Files'.

The blockbuster has now premiered on OTT (Netflix) and fans have dropped their reactions on Twitter about the film and the actor:

Kartik Aaryan is a crowd fav when it comes to being the funny guy whose comic timing is unmatched. Brb going to watch bb2 right away. — Vihan Thakur (@VihanThakur_91) June 22, 2022

Imagine being in your room, it’s raining loudly outside and you’re watching bb2 and looking at gorgeous Kartik Aaryan slayâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Omkar (@Omkar_84) June 22, 2022

Kartik Aaryan ek classes aur mmassees, donooo ki pasand hai. â¤ï¸ð#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/HJedennqNp — Komal patal H (@Komal__patal) June 22, 2022

Getting to see Kartik Aaryan dance in bb2 was one my greatest joy to watch! Ufffððð — Saim (@Saim_d1) June 22, 2022

Kartik took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with his fans. The actor shared his picture in which he is seen smiling with folded hands. In the post's caption, he wrote, "150 Crore Vaali Smile. Thank you #BhoolBhulaiyaa2".

He also posted a short clip from the film and wrote, "150 cr India mein... aur toh aur 200 cr Worldwide ho gaye hain doston. Meri Khushi ka thikana nahi hai. Waise Manju bhi bohot khush hai, sirf dikha nahi rahi #AmijeTomarRockVersion #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in theatres !!"

Also Read: When Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' made more money than 'Samrat Prithviraj' on first day