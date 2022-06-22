Breaking News
Fans react as Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' premieres on OTT

Updated on: 22 June,2022 03:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The film, which released on May 20, collected Rs 3.45 crore on its 24th day bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters as very few Hindi films have managed to put up good numbers on the box office

Fans react as Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' premieres on OTT

Picture Courtesy: PR


'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav has emerged as a box office winner, raking over Rs. 180 crore in India so far.

The film, which released on May 20, collected Rs 3.45 crore on its 24th day bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters as very few Hindi films have managed to put up good numbers on the box office in recent times except for the runaway success of 'The Kashmir Files'.




The blockbuster has now premiered on OTT (Netflix) and fans have dropped their reactions on Twitter about the film and the actor:


Kartik took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with his fans. The actor shared his picture in which he is seen smiling with folded hands. In the post's caption, he wrote, "150 Crore Vaali Smile. Thank you #BhoolBhulaiyaa2".

He also posted a short clip from the film and wrote, "150 cr India mein... aur toh aur 200 cr Worldwide ho gaye hain doston. Meri Khushi ka thikana nahi hai. Waise Manju bhi bohot khush hai, sirf dikha nahi rahi #AmijeTomarRockVersion #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in theatres !!"

Also Read: When Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' made more money than 'Samrat Prithviraj' on first day

