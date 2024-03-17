Farah Khan drops video of Ed Sheeran performing 'Perfect' during 2 concerts, later deletes

Farah Khan shared an edited video of Ed Sheeran performing 'Perfect' during two concerts on her Instagram. However, she deleted the clip shortly after posting it

Farah Khan and Ed Sheeran

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan threw a grand party for British singer Ed Sheeran at one of the most posh restaurants in Mumbai on Friday night, ahead of his concert in the city. Today, Farah took to her Instagram and shared an edited video of the two best concerts Mumbai has witnessed in the last few days.

The filmmaker shared a clip with 2 videos, one of Ed Sheeran performing ‘Perfect’ during a close party. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sitting next to him, and another video was of the singer performing the same song in front of the audience in a concert. While dropping the video, Farah wrote, “Best of 2 concerts! Guess which was my favourite #voiceofanangel @teddysphotos @iamsrk”

As soon as Farah dropped the video, fans got crazy as they dropped their remark in the comment section. Rapper King, while replying to the post, wrote, “I can't get over this !!”. “Thank you for always sharing these unseen moments of shah <3 love you Farah ma'am!,” wrote another fan. A third fan commented, “The 1st one with Srk.” Just a few minutes after Farah Khan dropped the video, she decided to delete the reel from her Instagram.

Ed Sheeran's whirlwind time in Mumbai

Ahaan Panday, who is all set to make his acting debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story, met Ed Sheeran and got his guitar autographed. Taking to Instagram, Ahaan treated fans with a series of photos featuring himself and Ed Sheeran along with a note.

The note read, "Been prepping on this guitar for my debut film and now I have it bless-Ed by none other than @teddysphotos."Sharing his excitement after meeting ED, Ahaan said, "Meeting Ed Sheeran is a dream come true. For my film preparation I've been running all over the place in the hope to shadow & find inspiration from musicians, and getting to meet the best of the best while on that journey is a blessing of the highest regard."

Ayushmann Khurrana also met the singer. Talking about his meeting with the 'Perfect' hitmaker, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

About Ed's concert

Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad performed for the crowd before the main act.