Farah Khan on launching Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om: 'Shah Rukh Khan was there, so I could take that risk'

Farah Khan is one of the most loved directors in the film industry. In her filmmaking career, she has given us some of the best movies. However, one actor that Farah has introduced to the world of entertainment is incomparable to any other – Deepika Padukone. Farah launched the 'Padmavat' actress with "Om Shanti Om" opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and we cannot thank her enough for that.

Launching a new actress alongside an actor like Shah Rukh Khan in a big-budget film requires guts, and Farah took on that challenge. Do you know whom she was banking on while making that decision? It was none other than King Khan, SRK, because of whom Farah could take the risk of launching Deepika Padukone. In a recent interview with Mashable India's show "The Bombay Dream," Farah Khan opened up about her decision.

The filmmaker, while talking to casting director Mukesh Chhabra, shared, "To launch a hero is on another level because who will give you the money? I launched her because Shah Rukh Khan was there. So, I could take that risk."

Farah, who started off as a choreographer, shared insights into the mindset an aspiring actor needs to have and said, "Your mindset has to be very strong in the sense that you have to face rejection every day. So, you need to have really thick skin, and your belief in yourself has to be next level."

On the work front, Deepika is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter.' The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in lead roles. 'Fighter' was released in theaters on January 25. Apart from that, she also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's directorial film 'Don 3.' Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in 'Singham Again.'

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years, and the duo has recently announced that they are expecting their first child in September 2024.