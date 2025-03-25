Farah Khan was seen celebrating Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita’s birthday and revealed that she is one of the few people the filmmaker-choreographer will stay up until midnight

Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita. Picture Courtesy/Farah Khan's Instagram account; (right) Farah Khan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Watch: Farah Khan reveals the person for whom she will sacrifice her sleep x 00:00

Farah Khan was seen celebrating Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita’s birthday and revealed that she is one of the few people the filmmaker-choreographer will stay up until midnight for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farah took to her Instagram, where she shared a video featuring Maheep Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday and Neelam Kothari among many others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The guests along with a live singer were singing “Tumse Milke” from Anil’s 1989 film “Parinda” originally crooned by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar.

Farah captioned the post: “When everyone sings this song u know its @kapoor.sunita s birthday! Love u Sunita.. few people id stay uptil midnight for.”

Talking about “Parinda”, the crime thriller film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit. R. D. Burman composed the music and Khurshid Hallauri wrote the lyrics. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit.

Parinda follows Kishan, who works for the underworld chieftain Anna. Kishan's brother Karan returns home after completing his studies in the United States. The two brothers are caught on different sides of a gang war after Karan decides to avenge his friend's death by Anna.

It was in 1984, when Anil got married to Sunita Bhavnani, a costume designer. They have three children Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Anil will next be seen in Subedaar by acclaimed director Suresh Triveni.

"Subedaar” also stars Radhikka Madan in the role of Anil Kapoor's daughter. Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film delves into the gripping journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Anil Kapoor), who now faces the turbulence of civilian life.

Earlier this month, Anil took to social media to wish the film’s director, Suresh Triveni, a very happy birthday. In a touching Instagram post, Anil Kapoor shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set with the director.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @sureshtriveni_ ! Working with you on Subedaar has been an absolute privilege and emotionally enriching! Your vision, passion, and dedication to storytelling are truly inspiring. Wishing you a year filled with happiness lots of love and success. Have a fantastic one!"

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever