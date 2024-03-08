Fardeen Khan Birthday 2024: Looking at the Prem Aggan star’s journey from debut, hiatus to Housefull 5

Fardeen Khan Birthday 2024: The career in the film industry has been full of bumps, but in this bumpy ride, he has managed to create a few milestones that still remind us of his acting potential

Fardeen Khan Birthday 2024: Fardeen is one of those actors whose talent didn't get the chance to shine. Born on 8th March 1974, Fardeen Khan is the son of actor and film producer Feroz Khan. Fardeen's career in the film industry has been full of bumps, but in this bumpy ride, he has managed to create a few milestones that still remind us of his acting potential. Today on Fardeen Khan's birthday, looking back at the Prem Aggan star’s journey from debut with Prem Aggan, hiatus to a comeback with Housefull 5.

Fardeen's career didn't start on a great note. Although his debut film 'Prem Aggan' earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, moviegoers weren't quite happy with the choice he made. Soon, Fardeen redeemed himself when he starred in the survival thriller Jungle in 2000. Rediff.com wrote, "Fardeen redeems himself after the disaster that was Prem Aggan." Jungle earned him fans' love, but he was still looking for that one critically acclaimed film that could enhance his resume, and this wish was fulfilled when he got the chance to star in 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.' The romantic thriller earned him a lot of love, but just when Fardeen thought he had made it and could enjoy the success, both of his other two releases in the same year tanked at the box office.

The actor again started searching for his niche, but one after the other, all of his films started flopping. In 2002 and 2003, the actor had three releases each year, with all the movies receiving almost the same response. Just when we thought Fardeen would give up, the actor came up with yet another critically acclaimed film, 'Dev,' in which he played a misguided law graduate. The actor received a good response from critics, marking it as one of the few good movies of his career. In 2005, to our surprise, Fardeen gave the highest-grossing film of the year with 'No Entry,' after which he starred in several good films like 'Heyy Babyy,' 'All the Best: Fun Begins,' among others.

It was in 2010 when Fardeen decided to take a hiatus after last starring in 'Dulha Mil Gaya.' The actor decided to bid farewell to his acting career for his family, and it was a shock to all of us as it was the time when we actually wanted to see more of him. In December 2020, speculation arose that he might be planning a comeback to acting after being spotted outside the office of film director Mukesh Chhabra. Chhabra later confirmed that the two were exploring opportunities and that they would begin working on a new project in 2021.

Now, Khan's comeback was confirmed when he announced that he had joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5,' which will hit theaters in 2025. Apart from 'Housefull 5,' if reports are to be believed, and if Wikipedia is to be trusted, Fardeen is going to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi.' Fardeen is one of the actors we have missed, and it will be amazing to see him back on screen.

For the unversed, Fardeen is married to Natasha Madhvani, the daughter of actress Mumtaz. The couple has a daughter and a son.