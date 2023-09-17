Farhan Akhtar goes full classic rock mode in new song ‘Take Me Home’

Done in the vein of a classic 70’s rock song with a modern touch, the song is a feel-good that provides a great soulful escapade from the many hassles of daily life

Farhan Akhtar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor-director-producer and now singer, Farhan Akhtar is donning all kinds of hats, as he switches gears from films to music, with his new song ‘Take Me Home’.

Done in the vein of a classic 70’s rock song with a modern touch, the song is a feel-good that provides a great soulful escapade from the many hassles of daily life.

The actor had recently announced bringing up a new song on his social media, by posting a picture and captioning it with: “Every artist needs a sanctuary away from the gaze and scrutiny of the world.

“Home represents that sanctuary to me in this song. A place where no mask is needed and where thoughts and words can thrive in a safe space without fear of judgment.”

The ‘Rock On’ star later took to his Instagram yesterday and posted a teaser of the song he was singing in collaboration with one of the popular bands, ‘When Chai met Toast’. The caption of the teaser read: “Exciting News! Tomorrow, the world gets to hear something special! My brand new single 'Take Me Home' featuring @whenchaimettoast is dropping, and I couldn't be more thrilled to share it with you all.”

Needless to say, the film star’s collaboration with the group paid off very well. The aesthetics of the song reflect the nature of the classic rock’n roll songs from the late ‘60s and early 70’s, as it is primarily an acoustic track with later additions of rock riffs.

In other words, the song is a classic rock song, though given a very modern touch with its production and the overall sound design, as it has a very open room, and the soundscape in itself is very well vibrant and cheerful.

Farhan Akhtar goes full on rock’n roll with his vocals, belting out high pitched vocals, much like he did in ‘Rock On’, with his vocals being very reminiscent of something from the bands like Kansas, or strange enough, singers like Bob Seger.

The instrumentation is also very classic rock type, acoustic guitars with later addition of electric guitars, grooving bass and simple drums. Much like its feel-good nature, it feels like the song was also sung clearly being in the moment, and was essentially winged, because it feels very natural despite being so polished.

