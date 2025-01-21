Sonu Sood shared insights into his journey as a filmmaker, and his decision to choose the action genre, including working with legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has donned the hat of a director with his latest film, 'Fateh', which hit theatres on January 10. The film, an action-packed thriller inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic, marks Sood's directorial debut and has already gained considerable attention for its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences.

In an interview with ANI, Sood shared insights into his journey as a filmmaker, and his decision to choose the action genre for his directorial debut, including working with legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah for the first time as a director. When discussing his experience of directing Naseeruddin Shah, Sood expressed admiration for the veteran actor's incredible discipline and approach to cinema.

"I have already worked with him in 'Maximum' as an actor and I believe Naseer sir is like an institute in himself. As an actor, being on set with him allows you to learn so much. His approach towards cinema, his discipline, is incredible," said Sood. The actor-turned-director highlighted that Shah's improvisational skills brought an added depth to the film.

"When I started making the film, I felt that Naseer ji is the kind of actor who, when given a few lines, can improve them and justify them in his own way," Sood said, adding, "Later, the weight he added to the movie was a huge learning experience for me." Sonu Sood also recalled famed filmmaker Steven Spielberg's one of the famous interviews in which he said, "When your movie's writing is finished, the movie is also made."

Sood mentioned that this philosophy guided him throughout the filmmaking process, pushing him and his team to always strive for improvement. "When we made Fateh, the journey was about not thinking that just because we made the film, it was done. No! We always thought about how we could make this movie better and what we could add to it," he said.

Sonu Sood explained that his decision to venture into filmmaking stemmed from his extensive experience in front of the camera. As an actor, he often felt there were moments in films where he wished the direction had pushed him further or allowed him to express his character in a more personal way. "When you make your first film, having worked in many films throughout your career, you inevitably miss certain things as an actor," he said, adding, "You think, 'I wish a director had made me do this scene' or 'I wish I had a dialogue like this that could have been delivered in my style.'"

Speaking about the action sequences, "Action has always been my forte, and even today, people say that Bollywood's action doesn't quite match up to Hollywood standards," he said, adding, "I made this film with a lot of love, hard work, and honesty, which is why the reviews have been positive. I didn't make a movie filled with masala, dance, and songs. Instead, I chose to include music that matches the sequences of the film."

When asked about his definition of a movie's success, Sonu Sood emphasized the importance of a balance between box office performance, audience love, and critical acclaim. "I guess the right percentage of all three is required. Box office numbers are important to motivate producers to make more films. Critical acclaim is also important because people who want to see intelligent cinema, we need to cater to them too," he said.

Sood added that he respects critics and believes intelligent cinema should be respected for its honest portrayal. Acknowledging that the success and failure of a film are beyond a director's control, he insisted that the effort put into the film is what truly matters. "Right efforts always pay off; just to hit those box office numbers, we should not forget other things," Sood concluded.

One of the key highlights of 'Fateh' is its adrenaline-pumping action sequences, choreographed by international stunt director Lee Whittaker, known for his work in Captain Marvel and Fast & Furious 5. The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast that includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, all of whom play pivotal roles in bringing the high-stakes narrative to life. The film's visual appeal is further enhanced by its stunning international locations, with scenes shot in places like Istanbul, Dubai, and the United States.

