Fateh Teaser out: Sonu Sood’s action thriller is all out bloodshed and cybercrime

Updated on: 16 March,2024 01:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Fateh Teaser out: The much-anticipated teaser of 'Fateh', starring the hero of the masses Sonu Sood, is out, and it is all that his fans expect from his film

Fateh Teaser out: The much-anticipated teaser of 'Fateh', starring the hero of the masses Sonu Sood, is out, and it is all that his fans expect from his film. The teaser offers a glimpse into the thrilling world of cybercrime, promising an exciting cinematic experience. What stands out is the film’s tagline 'Never Underestimate A Nobody', which truly encapsulates Sood's journey as well. However, it will be interesting to see which 'nobody' Sood is referring to in his film.


The teaser was shared by Sonu on his social media account. The post is captioned: “Aa Raha Hoon #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!”


 
 
 
 
 
The action film stars Jacqueliene Fernandez in the lead role and marks Sood’s directorial debut. Previously, Sonu Sood had shared the first look of the film, which received immense love from the audience. The teaser has surely taken fans' excitement to another level.

With 'Fateh', Sonu takes on a quadruple role of actor-director-writer-producer. The film has the best blend of Indian and Hollywood crew and promises to deliver never-seen-before action sequences. Produced by Sonali Sood, under Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime.

Earlier, while talking about how the idea struck him after the pandemic, the actor shared, “Whether it was for medical or educational needs, a lot of people tried getting in touch with me. There were [frauds] who told them that clicking on a link would connect them to me. Next thing you know, the money would go out of their [accounts]. It’s sad as they come from financially challenged circumstances. I remember once, a son based in Lucknow wanted an ambulance for his mother and was told he would get one if he clicked on a link. He had only R6,000, and that was taken away. Someone connected him to me, and I arranged that ambulance for him.”

After learning of several such instances, Sood began writing the story of Fateh based on real-life cases. It was aided by extensive research conducted by the film’s team. “It took me almost one-and-a-half years of research to put that on paper. We spoke to the cybercrime officials, ethical hackers who work towards preventing such happenings. The whole team was aligned for the research. I would [and still do] get cases of cybercrime every day. We’ve registered a lot of FIRs throughout India. Cybercrime today is a big issue, so I thought we should make a film on it.”

