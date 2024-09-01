We wonder if Fatima Sana Shaikh’s attire is intended to playfully irk an ace designer who hosts the actor at his home where Vijay Varma is also present?
Pics/Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah
London in city
ADVERTISEMENT
Is it just us, or is Tara Sutaria far ahead in the fashion game when compared to her contemporaries? The actor brings Brit style to Bombay
September well begun
Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure spend the weekend raising awareness around cancer
Calling it a day
Salim Khan is seen leaving a theatre where a screening of his film was held
Weekend binges
Television’s IT couple, Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani, spend Sunday munching at a city outlet
My way
There’s nothing regular about Sanjeeda Shaikh’s admirable selection. She is seen at an event where Geeta Kapoor and Kashmera Shah are also present