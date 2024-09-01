Breaking News
Up and about: Sartorial satire?

Updated on: 02 September,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

We wonder if Fatima Sana Shaikh’s attire is intended to playfully irk an ace designer who hosts the actor at his home where Vijay Varma is also present?

Pics/Shadab Khan, Yogen Shah

London in city


London in city



Is it just us, or is Tara Sutaria far ahead in the fashion game when compared to her contemporaries? The actor brings Brit style to Bombay


September well begun

September well begun

Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure spend the weekend raising awareness around cancer

Calling it a day

Calling it a day

Salim Khan is seen leaving a theatre where a screening of his film was held

Weekend binges

Weekend binges

Television’s IT couple, Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani, spend Sunday munching at a city outlet

My way

My way

There’s nothing regular about Sanjeeda Shaikh’s admirable selection. She is seen at an event where Geeta Kapoor and Kashmera Shah are also present

