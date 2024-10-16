Fauji 2: The report claimed that Pulkit Samrat was in talks to play the role of Shah Rukh Khan's son, but this was not when Sandeep Singh was in the picture

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan & Pulkit Samrat

Listen to this article Did you know? Pulkit Samrat & Shah Rukh Khan planned to work on Fauji 2 before Vikas Jain & Gauahar Khan x 00:00

The cult show 'Fauji' starring Shah Rukh Khan is getting a reboot with Vikas Jain and Gauahar Khan as the main leads. This news of the rework came yesterday, however, a report suggests that it was Pulkit Samrat who was earlier in discussion to play the lead in the show. The report claimed that Samrat was in talks to play the role of Shah Rukh Khan's son, but this was not when Sandeep Singh was in the picture; it was back when Red Chillies Entertainment was planning to produce the sequel of Shah Rukh Khan's cult show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulkit Samrat was in discussion for 'Fauji 2'?

If the report from 'India Today' is to be believed, before filmmaker Sandeep Singh came into the picture and announced Vikas Jain and Gauahar Khan as the leads, discussions around the sequel were in play, and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment was planning to back the project.

'Fauji 2' was earlier a grand project, with reports of Shah Rukh Khan planning to reprise his memorable role of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai, and Pulkit Samrat playing his son. For the female lead, they had signed 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke' fame Roopal Tyagi.

Though the show never took off, even after Pulkit and Shah Rukh started the shoot, Samrat discussed it with 'India Today' and shared, "Just imagine, a guy from Delhi, who has come to Mumbai following SRK’s footsteps, gets a chance to play his on-screen son in a show produced by Red Chillies! I was lucky enough to shoot with him, and he was extremely kind, and extremely humble. He shared his trade secrets with me. He taught me how to own a set and how to use the space around you as an actor. His kind words and his warmth still stay with me. Sadly, the show never took off."

About 'Fauji 2'

Produced by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vikas Jain and Zafar Mehdi, 'Fauji 2' marks the series debut of film director Abhinav Pareek, who earlier directed 'Sab Moh Maaya Hai' and 'A Wedding Story'. The show will air on Doordarshan and will be broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.

In 'Fauji 2', Sandeep Singh shall be introducing Vikas Jain to mainstream television. Vikas, previously known for his appearances in 'Bigg Boss 17' with wife Ankita Lokhande, will portray Colonel Sanjay Singh. Gauahar Khan will take on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, a cadet trainer specializing in weaponry.