Although The Legend of Maula Jatt has not yet received clearance to release in India, Fawad Khan has begun his return to Bollywood. The Pakistani actor and Vaani Kapoor kickstarted the shoot of their romantic comedy in London on September 28. “It is a 40-day schedule from start to finish,” a source said about the film directed by Aarti S Bagdi. Tentatively titled Abir Gulal and produced by Vivek Agrawal of Udta Punjab (2016), Super 30 (2019), and Vikram Vedha (2023) fame, the film revolves around two emotionally wounded individuals who cross paths by fate, help heal each other, and eventually fall in love.

After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), this will be Khan’s first appearance in Hindi cinema. The ban on Pakistani artistes in India began after the 2016 Uri terror attack. “The movie is about a London-based chef [Khan] and a simple, traditional girl from India [Kapoor], who has come to visit the city,” said the source, adding that

it is a simple yet well-crafted love story. “[The cast and crew] will shoot across the city until November 10. Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra will join the unit in London. After that, Fawad will return to Pakistan, while the team will resume the shoot in Mumbai for a week. The principal shoot and songs are being shot in London,” said the source.

On October 17, 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking an absolute or complete ban on Pakistani artistes in India, noting that it would hinder efforts to promote peace, unity, and cultural harmony.