The epic, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick, reimagines the classic tale of rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt. Initially set for a December 2022 release, the film’s entry into Indian theaters was delayed

Fawad Khan

Listen to this article Finally! Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India in September? x 00:00

In a monumental development for South Asian cinema, Pakistan’s biggest blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt might finally release in India as early as next month. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the film has already garnered global acclaim, and speculation is rife that a major Indian film studios, potentially Zee Studios, is gearing up to bring this cinematic spectacle to Indian audiences on 20th September 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The epic, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick, reimagines the classic tale of rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt. Initially set for a December 2022 release, the film’s entry into Indian theaters was delayed, but the latest buzz suggests the wait may soon be over. If the rumors hold true, this cross-border cinematic exchange could mark a significant milestone in fostering cultural ties through the power of film.

The film, which released in Pakistan on October 13, is the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time with box office returns of USD 10 million.

Release of his blockbuster Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India would be a "great way to handshake" if it were to happen, kind of like the sweets sent to one another in good times and on Eid and Diwali, says actor Fawad Khan. Khan's comments came days after the film was pulled from its planned December 30 release in India.

Fawad was asked about his views on the film's release in India in an interview with CNN. "That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it's a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another in good times and on Eid and Diwali," the 41-year-old actor said during the interview, a video of which he shared on his official Instagram page. He added that he prefers to wait and watch as "things are a bit heated still" between India and Pakistan.

"Films and music is that kind of an exchange, which would be great for the diplomacy between the two countries. But things are a bit heated still, so let's see. I've heard it may release but also that it may not. So let us see," he said.

Stay tuned for more updates as the release draws closer, with hopes high that The Legend of Maula Jatt will hit Indian theaters in September!