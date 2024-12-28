Breaking News
Fawad Khan to return to Indian screens with Vaani Kapoor co-starrer 'Abir Gulaal'

Updated on: 28 December,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

With Abir Gulaal wrapped up after a 37-day shoot in London, Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan set to return to Indian theatres in 2025 after nine years

(From left) Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal’s first look

Those looking forward to watching Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) were disappointed when the film’s India release was stalled again this October. But it looks like we’ll see the actor on the big screen in 2025. mid-day has learnt that Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s romantic comedy, Abir Gulaal, has been wrapped up and director Aarti S Bagdi is now readying it for a theatrical release. The film will mark the Pakistani actor’s return to Hindi cinema almost nine years after his last Bollywood offering, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).


Sources tell us that beginning late September, the rom-com was shot in a straight schedule in London. The story revolves around two emotionally wounded people who inadvertently help each other heal. A source from the unit reveals, “Abir Gulaal borrows its name from its lead characters. Fawad plays Abir, a London-based Indian chef, and Vaani, Gulaal, a traditional woman from Jaipur. The shoot began from September 29, with Aarti having planned a 40-day start-to-finish schedule. Filming was wrapped up in 37 days, as Vaani, Fawad and the supporting cast—including Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi and Soni Razdan—were well-prepped. Initially the plan was to shoot a few scenes in Mumbai, but eventually, the entire shoot was conducted in London as the story is set against the British capital. Every technician, including designer Sheetal Sharma, was hand-picked from India. Now, the post-production is underway. A part of Fawad’s dubbing is left; that will be done online.”


Aarti S BagdiAarti S Bagdi


Producer Vivek B Agrawal, who has been part of Udta Punjab (2016) and Vikram Vedha (2022), is aiming for a theatrical release between early and mid-2025. It may be noted that collaborations with Pakistani artistes had come to a grinding halt in Bollywood after the Uri attack in 2016. However, in October 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition to ban cross-border collaborations, observing that doing so would be a step backward in promoting peace, unity, and cultural harmony. The makers are optimistic that Abir Gulaal, which is an Indian production, will have a smooth journey to the cinemas.  

