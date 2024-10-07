Fawad Khan will be making his return with the romantic drama 'Abir Gulaal. The first-look poster of Fawad and Vaani's film was recently released, and the picture is sure to raise excitement

Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor

Listen to this article First look poster of Fawad Khan’s B-Town comeback 'Abir Gulaal' is out; shooting Begins on September 29 x 00:00

The wait is over! The grand Bollywood comeback is here! Tighten your seat belts, movie buffs—Fawad Khan will be making his return with the romantic drama 'Abir Gulaal'. In the film, Fawad Khan will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor, and fans are super excited about the news. Fawad Khan's comeback is highly anticipated in Bollywood, as fans have been waiting for this big moment. The actor has been away from Indian cinema for around eight years due to the ban on Pakistani artists after the 2016 Uri attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's film's first look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mid-Day Entertainment (@midday_entertainment)

The first-look poster of Fawad and Vaani's film was recently released, and the picture is sure to raise excitement. The poster features Fawad Khan lying on the ground as Vaani lies on his chest, hugging him. Produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, the film began shooting in London on September 29.

Fawad Khan’s work in Bollywood

Fawad has worked in some noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Khoobsurat' and 'Kapoor & Sons'. In 2016, after delivering an amazing performance in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', he had to step back from Bollywood due to the Uri attack. In 2023, the Bombay High Court ruled against the petition that called for a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies, and associations from collaborating with Pakistani artists. Justice Sunil B. Shukre and Justice Firdosh P. Pooniwalla, in their judgment, stated that "the petition represented a retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity, and peace and lacked merit."

Fawad Khan- ‘I got a lot of love from India’

Earlier, in an appearance on Ahmad Ali Butt’s YouTube channel, the actor was asked if his presence in Bollywood was ever taken as a ‘threat’. Fawad, while reacting to the question, said, “How do I know, man?” He continued, “That’s such a heavy question. I got a lot of love from India, but look, every industry has its politics. In Pakistan as well. But it’s easier to combat in your own industry. I’m not saying it’s unheard of; I’m sure it happens everywhere. There was one thing: I had PRs, and they used to get angry at this. I was like, ‘I need you to take out my name, not put it in there.’ I would ask my PR to remove me from places, not put me. My manager would say, ‘You don’t know how the world works’.”