"Feel your love guiding me every day": Madhuri Dixit remembers mother Snehlata on her birth anniversary

Recently, on Father's Day, Madhuri shared a carousel of poignant pictures on her Instagram handle to commemorate the day

Picture Courtesy/Madhuri Dixit's Instagram account

x 00:00

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Thursday penned a heartwarming note for her mother Snehlata Dixit on her birth anniversary.

To mark this occasion, Madhuri dug out old and memorable pictures featuring her and her Aai.

Along with the pictures, she penned a message. "Happy birthday, Aai. Though we are apart, I feel your love guiding me every day. Thank you for everything you taught me and for the endless love you gave. I miss you dearly."

Madhuri's mom passed away at the age of 90 at their residence in Mumbai on March 12, 2023.

The collection included a black and white photo with her late father, Shankar Dixit, along with endearing snapshots of her posing with her father-in-law and husband Shriram Nene and their two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.

Accompanying the pictures, she wrote, "A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow."

"Happy Father's Day to the best fathers in the world #FathersDayLove #bestdadever."

Shriram Nene also shared a touching wish, marking Father's Day through a video featuring a carousel of throwback pictures, including a snapshot during his sons' childhood.

In addition, he shared pictures with his father and late father-in-law, writing, "Happy Father's Day to all of you hard-working papas! Fatherhood is an amazing privilege as I watch my own sons grow up. Thank you to my dad and every one of you guys who worked so hard so we could do better! #HappyFathersDay #SpecialBond."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in 'Maja Ma', a family entertainer helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. The film is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

