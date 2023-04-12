Breaking News
India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward, says IMF official
ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs in railways case
Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield
One held, 10 bombs recovered in Delhi's Metro Vihar Chowki
Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Film and theatre actress Uttara Baokar passes away at 79

Film and theatre actress Uttara Baokar passes away at 79

Updated on: 12 April,2023 10:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actress Uttara Baokar has passed away at the age of 79. She leaves behind a sizeable body of work in theatre, film and television. In 1984, she won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Film and theatre actress Uttara Baokar passes away at 79

Pic/ Twitter


Actress Uttara Baokar has passed away at the age of 79. She leaves behind a sizeable body of work in theatre, film and television. In 1984, she won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. She acted in several notable plays. She played the role of Padmavati in Mukyhamantri, Mena in Mena Gurjari, Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello, the mother in playwright Girish Karnad's Tughlaq, the nautch girl in Chhote Saiyad Bade Saiyad and the lead role of Umrao in Umrao Jaan.



After working extensively in theatre, she started her film/TV career with Shyam Benegal's Yatra and Govind Nihalani's Tamas. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen's EkDinAchanak. In 1978, she also directed Jaywant Dalvi's play Sandhya Chhaya, in Hindi translation by Kusum Kumar. She has also appeared in Marathi films like Doghi (1995) with Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Renuka Daftardar, Uttarayan (2005), Shevri (2006) and Restaurant (2006), with Sonali Kulkarni.



She was also seen in a small role as Madhuri Dixit's mother in the film Aaja Nachle, and had a brief appearance in the hit song Ore Piya.


Uttara was an alumna of the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi, under Ebrahim Alkazi, graduating in 1968. She also worked in TV shows like Udaan, Antaral, X Zone, Rishtey Kora Kaagaz, Nazarana, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki and Jabb Love Hua.

Entertainment News bollywood Bollywood Entertainment bollywood news Bollywood Breaking News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK