Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Madhur Bhandarkars next titled Wives of Bollywood film to reveal hidden realities of industry

Madhur Bhandarkar’s next titled 'Wives of Bollywood', film to reveal hidden realities of industry

Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Madhur Bhandarkar’s latest project ‘Wives of Bollywood’ promises to shed light on the unseen facets of the glamorous lives that the wives of Bollywood star-wives lead, peppered with scandal, gossip, power struggles and eye-popping luxury

Madhur Bhandarkar’s next titled 'Wives of Bollywood', film to reveal hidden realities of industry

Madhur Bhandarkar

Listen to this article
Madhur Bhandarkar’s next titled 'Wives of Bollywood', film to reveal hidden realities of industry
x
00:00

Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, a National Award-winner and a Padma Shri awardee celebrated for his hard-hitting critically acclaimed, and commercially successful films that portray the stark realities of society, is set to dive into the world of Bollywood once again.  The filmmaker has previously made films focused on the industry including Heroine and Fashion. This time however, the focus is not on star but on their wives.


Known for his socially relevant films such as 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3', 'Fashion', 'Traffic Signal', 'Jain', 'Heroine' and 'India Lockdown' among others, Bhandarkar’s latest project ‘Wives of Bollywood’ promises to shed light on the unseen facets of the glamorous lives that the wives of Bollywood star-wives lead, peppered with scandal, gossip, power struggles and eye-popping luxury.


Madhur Bhandarkar on his new film


With a career spanning over two decades and a reputation for making films that critique societal injustices, Bhandarkar's next film is expected to offer a bold commentary on the social life of the entertainment industry.

“There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives, the aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents, on big screen,” said filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir once again after the success of India Lockdown. He has a reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic promises to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding the lives of celebrity wives at home and in social settings,” added producer Pranav Jain.

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, the film is expected to go on floors early next year.

Striking similarity with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

If you are an active consumer of content, you might have found the titled very familiar. The OTT platform Netflix has been home for the show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for two seasons now with the third season gearing up for release. The show documents the life of Bhavana Pandey (wife of actor Chunky Panday), Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor, (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), and Seema Sajdeh (ex-wife of Sohail Khan). The third season will see the Bollywood wives come upfront with three socialites from Delhi including Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who settled in the capital city after her marriage years ago. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madhur bhandarkar Entertainment News Entertainment News Update bollywood Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK