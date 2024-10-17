Madhur Bhandarkar’s latest project ‘Wives of Bollywood’ promises to shed light on the unseen facets of the glamorous lives that the wives of Bollywood star-wives lead, peppered with scandal, gossip, power struggles and eye-popping luxury

Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, a National Award-winner and a Padma Shri awardee celebrated for his hard-hitting critically acclaimed, and commercially successful films that portray the stark realities of society, is set to dive into the world of Bollywood once again. The filmmaker has previously made films focused on the industry including Heroine and Fashion. This time however, the focus is not on star but on their wives.

Known for his socially relevant films such as 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3', 'Fashion', 'Traffic Signal', 'Jain', 'Heroine' and 'India Lockdown' among others, Bhandarkar’s latest project ‘Wives of Bollywood’ promises to shed light on the unseen facets of the glamorous lives that the wives of Bollywood star-wives lead, peppered with scandal, gossip, power struggles and eye-popping luxury.

With a career spanning over two decades and a reputation for making films that critique societal injustices, Bhandarkar's next film is expected to offer a bold commentary on the social life of the entertainment industry.

“There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives, the aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents, on big screen,” said filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir once again after the success of India Lockdown. He has a reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic promises to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding the lives of celebrity wives at home and in social settings,” added producer Pranav Jain.

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, the film is expected to go on floors early next year.

If you are an active consumer of content, you might have found the titled very familiar. The OTT platform Netflix has been home for the show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for two seasons now with the third season gearing up for release. The show documents the life of Bhavana Pandey (wife of actor Chunky Panday), Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor, (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), and Seema Sajdeh (ex-wife of Sohail Khan). The third season will see the Bollywood wives come upfront with three socialites from Delhi including Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who settled in the capital city after her marriage years ago.