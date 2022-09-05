Filmmaker Rohit Shetty meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai

Breaking News
Shetty shared a photo from his meeting with Shah on Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to meet our Respected Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji".

Amit Shah and Rohit Shetty.


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met filmmaker Rohit Shetty here.


On Twitter, Shah shared a photo from his meeting with the director, known for movies such as the 'Singham' series, 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'. "Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai," tweeted the Union Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the Maharashtra capital.



Shetty also shared a photo from his meeting with Shah on Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to meet our Respected Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji".
Neither of them divulged any details of their meeting.

 
 
 
 
 
Last month, Shah met with 'RRR' star Jr NTR during his visit to Hyderabad. 

